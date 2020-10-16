Ashland Scenic Campground receives $3.2M loan from USDA

ASHLAND, WV (WOAY) – Ashland Scenic Campground received a $3.2M business loan from the USDA.

The loan from the USDA Rural Development Division is meant to help the local ATV campground build a new wash station, Playground and entertainment facility.

Christy Caves, a general manager with the campground says the loan will help provide many new attractions for tourists, and is a great addition for the entire community.

“It just impacts our community, our county. It’ll bring jobs by us building new lodging facilities. The community can gather and enjoy the entertainment venue that we’ll now have. I just think in every aspect that this is the greatest thing that could have happened to our county,” Caves said.

The loan is part of a multitude of support that the USDA Rural Development has provided for Southern West Virginia in recent weeks.