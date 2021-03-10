As COVID-19 restrictions ease, both courtrooms to be accessible for upcoming Wyoming County trials

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Prosecutors’ Office has been able to maintain its judicial schedule despite having to work through Covid-19.

With restrictions slowly lifting, prosecutors will be able to use both courtrooms in the courthouse for upcoming trials in April. Now you still have to wear a mask and be at least 6-feet from those around you.

“We have trials scheduled, of which right now we plan on proceeding with,” said Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochrane. “When it gets closer, we’ll see what factors are out there that we need to be aware of before moving forward accordingly.”

The Prosecutor’s Office will provide updated information on policies and restrictions as trial dates approach.