As COVID-19 cases continue to climb into the new year, Governor Justice urges we continue the battle against it

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Now at 15,911 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, the ongoing virus and its looming variant Omicron are steadily working their way up to nearly doubling what the numbers were just a week ago at over 8,000 active cases.

And, 2022 marking the third year of the relentless battle against the COVID-19 Pandemic, Governor Jim Justice says in a recent press briefing that we must not give up the fight.

“Are we just numb to this? Are we just numb to the fact that this is not good but we’re just going to have to live with the not good? We shouldn’t do that. We should not accept that,” Governor Justice says.

The governor says that while options may be slim at this point in time, people do have at least one choice to stand against the virus– the choice to get the vaccine.

But, already working to expand the options in battling against it, Justice also announces that the West Virginia National Guard is preparing to have 37 combat medics undergoing recertification training to alleviate the potential for hospital overrun.

“I have authorized the National Guard to build out to 600 personnel of our COVID task force, and they are currently working to identify any additional medical assets who can assist if there is a need. We have also identified teams of liaison officers to go to hospitals to assess needs,” he says.

Of the recent COVID-19 deaths in the state, 90% of the people were unvaccinated, and the governor and health professionals across West Virginia continues to urge every person eligible to get the vaccine and the booster, as it’s the best tool there is at protecting oneself against the virus.

Along with the COVID-19 vaccine and booster, Governor Justice also urges people to get the flu shot for further protection against illness.

You can find all of the information on getting these shots by visiting the Coronavirus page from the Governor Office’s website.

