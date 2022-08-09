Artists of the New event to be held at Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The first-ever Artists of the New event is going to bring creative minds together this weekend.

Hosted by downtown Fayetteville’s Love Hope Center for the Arts, the event is set to include a gallery opening featuring a total of 40 Appalachian artists and a block party to follow. Its purpose is to further highlight the work that the local artists do to depict the place they call home.

Three local bands along with food trucks, artisan vendors, and a specially-crafted brew from Freefolk Brewery is also expected at the event.

It’s a community-wide collaborative effort in which everyone is encouraged to attend.

“Our goal is to make the New River Gorge as a whole, all come together for this exhibit,” says President of Love Hope Arts, Hannah Mitchell. “Fayetteville usually tends to be the hub so we really wanted to reach out to other areas because it’s not just Fayetteville, and so that representation of artists is going to be in the show.”

The event will be held this Saturday, August 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 100 Rotan Street in Fayetteville.

The street will be closed off to traffic during the event. They ask those wishing to attend to park downtown or in the Board of Education parking lot.

