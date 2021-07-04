Art projects bringing positive change to Mt. Hope now underway

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Two exciting opportunities were given to Harmony for Hope and the town of Mt. Hope when the city of Charleston invited them to take part in helping with the design of the Martin Luther King Jr. Mural at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Charleston.

L.A. artist Colette Miller also came to town to paint her famous Global Angel Wings Project.

These two exciting new artistic opportunities are now the talk of the town.

“We’re excited, art is going to be the phoenix, and Mt. Hope is a phoenix city, we rose out of the ashes and we’re just excited to see good things like this,” says Mayor Micheal Kessinger.

“You know, I was born and raised here in Mt. Hope, I lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but naturally I always want to come back, and I want to live the rest of my life here,” says city councilman Lonnie Warwick.

The self-portraits for everyone who contributed to the MLK Mural were sent to Charleston on Saturday, but you can now see the angel wings project right in downtown Mt. Hope, located at the historic Garret and Mcnabb Block.

