Arrowhead Bike Farm to hold series of mountain biking clinics

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Arrowhead Bike Farm in Fayetteville kicked off a season full of mountain bike riding this weekend with their Spring Warm-up Mountain Bike Clinic, a once-a-year clinic meant to get people focused and prepared for getting back out on the trails.

This is just one of the many different mountain bike clinics the bike farm is planning to host this year, all of them providing lessons in mountain biking that focus on specific skill sets. Some more upcoming events they are set to hold include an Introduction course to mountain biking, a women’s weekend clinic, a Youth bike camp, and more.

“The reason why we host these clinics and guided tours are so that we can give people getting into mountain biking the best initial experience,” says Travis Brown, the program director at Arrowhead. “It’s really great to get some information on how to handle going over rocks or going down hills on a mountain bike before you’re actually doing it.”

Some of Arrowhead’s bike clinics are held monthly while others are held even more frequently. If you’re interested in participating in any one of these clinics, you can contact the bike farm through their Facebook page or on their website at arrowheadbikefarm.com.

