Arrowhead Bike Farm set to host first Backyard Cross Race Series

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – On January 30th, Arrowhead Bike Farm will host its first Backyard Cross Race Series.

Ages ranging from seven and up can enter to race for $10. The winners of the advanced categories will receive a cash payout, winners of the recreational categories will receive an Arrowhead Bike Farm gift card.

Program Director Travis Brown says the race to help people have fun and stay active through the winter.

“It’s meant to just be for fun. We at the bike farm value a little bit of competition, and so that can get people more jazzed about riding. So we just wanted to mix that together with a nice backyard feel and the races will end with a big bonfire out in the field to just kind of like have a fun, relaxed atmosphere,” Program Director Travis Brown said.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. this Saturday.