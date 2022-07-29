Armed man shot by Nicholas County deputies at Craigsville gas station

Craigsville, WV (WOAY): Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday at the Usave gas station in Craigsville. Deputies responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at 11:40 pm. The suspect reportedly requested a cashier call EMS services. However, when EMS arrived, the suspect refused to leave.

Upon entry, the suspect began firing a handgun at the deputies. Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect. The ambulance on the scene was hit by one of the gun rounds during the exchange. The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Brian Woody. Woody has been transported to Summersville Regional Medical center for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

