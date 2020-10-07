ARH Webinar Series: Total Breast Health set for October 13

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) invites women across Central Appalachia to participate in a series of webinars on Women’s Health. On Tuesday, October 13 at 2 p.m., the third webinar will focus on “Total Breast Health.”

Please join Nanditha George, MD and Kristen Hurt, RN, as they discuss the latest strategies for breast cancer prevention and treatment. They will focus on breast cancer prevalence in Appalachia; risk factors; prevention: mammograms / self-exams / knowing your body; signs and symptoms; how breast cancer is diagnosed; the role of a breast radiologist and the ARH Breast Center.

Nanditha George, MD, is the attending radiologist at the ARH Breast Center in Hazard, Ky. Dr. George completed medical school at Kasturba Medical College (KMC) in India, her Diagnostic Radiology Residency at University of Kentucky, and her Fellowship in Women’s Imaging at University of Kentucky. Dr. George provides high-quality breast imaging expertise at Appalachian Regional Healthcare, and is passionate about improving women’s health across Appalachia.

Kristen Hurt, RN, is the women’s health navigator for Appalachian Regional Healthcare. Based in Hazard, Kentucky, Kristen works to ensure excellent patient care in the ARH Breast Center and in other Women’s Health Projects for the ARH system. She received her Bachelors of Nursing from Eastern Kentucky University and has over 8 years of experience in Critical Care, Quality, Dialysis, and Women’s Health.

Participants who attend at least two of the four Women’s Health webinars will receive a Visa gift card by mail.

Women who would like to participate in this third webinar can register for the event at the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rcmeJONMSl-aqP3wqgmpvA

On October 27, the ARH Women’s Webinar topic will be “Life after Diagnosis, A Women’s Cancer Panel.”