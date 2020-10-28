ARH Webinar on Lung Cancer Prevention Set for November 4

LEXINGTON, KY (WOAY) – Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) invites people across Central Appalachia to participate in an important webinar on Lung Cancer Prevention. On Wednesday, November 4, at 2 p.m., this webinar will focus on early detection and lung cancer prevention.

Please join Anthony Stumbo, MD, and Rochelle Waddell, RN, Patient Navigator, as they discuss:

Lung Cancer Prevalence in Appalachia

Overview of Lung Cancer

Signs and Symptoms

Risk Factors

Prevention Techniques

Importance of Early Detection / Low Dose CT

How to Get/Qualify for a Low Dose CT

Dr. Stumbo is a lifelong Appalachian. He was born and raised in McDowell, Ky. and attended Alice Lloyd College. Dr. Stumbo received his medical degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Kentucky. He has practiced traditional internal medicine in private practice at Highlands in Prestonsburg, Ky. since 1992 and has been the Chief Medical Officer at Highlands since 2005. After Highlands’ transition into the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System in August 2019, Dr. Stumbo assumed the role of Community Chief Medical Officer for Highlands ARH, ARH Our Lady of the Way and McDowell ARH. He has a passion for spreading awareness of the Low Dose CT Lung Screening Program in Appalachia, where incidence rates of lung cancer are highest in the nation. Over the years, Dr. Stumbo has diagnosed and treated numerous patients with lung cancer. He also has lost many family members, including his mother, to this deadly disease.

Rochelle Waddell, RN, Lung Cancer Screening Navigator, has worked for Appalachian Regional Healthcare for over 20 years. Prior to her acceptance of the navigator role in July 2019, Rochelle worked as a registered nurse in oncology, care navigator in chronic care management, operating room manager and as a clinic head nurse. Rochelle obtained her nursing degree from Hazard Community and Technical College in 2004, and prior to that, worked as an emergency room clerk for ARH. She has truly spent her career bettering the health of Appalachians. In her current role, Rochelle works to educate the community about the benefits of early lung cancer detection through low dose CT and to ensure providers have all they need in offering this screening to patients and lower rates of lung cancer in Appalachia.

If you would like to participate in this webinar, you can register for the event at the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CGGKnIX5S3SISSOHnD9nsg