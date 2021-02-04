Applications for Civil Service Examination in Summers County available March 1st

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Applications for the Civil Service Examination for the position of Summers County Deputy Sheriff will be available beginning March 1, 2021.

Application packages shall be received from and returned to Mary Beth Merritt, Clerk of Summers County Commission, Office of the County Clerk, Summers County Courthouse, Hinton, WV 25951.

All persons interested in this position must make application by Friday, March 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

Persons successfully completing the Physical Agility test will be notified of the time, date, and location of the Civil Service Examination, all applicants certified, or non-certified must take the physical agility test.

The County urges all veterans and minorities to apply. Applicants must live 5 miles of Summers County.