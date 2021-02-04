Appalachian Power announces proposed route chosen for new transmission line in Fayette County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Power representatives and the utility’s affiliate, AEP West Virginia Transmission Co., Inc., announced a proposed power line route for the Carbondale-Kincaid Transmission Line Rebuild Project in Fayette County.

The project replaces a 70-year-old electric transmission line located on difficult terrain. Plans call for rebuilding the 14-mile line in a new location that provides crews with easier access to conduct maintenance and ensure electric reliability for customers. Company representatives determined a proposed power line route after reviewing input provided by landowners and community members following Appalachian Power’s project announcement and virtual open house last fall.

“The information we gather from open houses serves as our greatest tool in selecting a proposed power line route,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “Public feedback assists the project team in selecting a line route that minimizes impact on the community and environment.”

The proposed route begins at a substation located off Cannelton Hollow Road in Smithers Creek and continues south, crossing the Kanawha River near Alloy. The route continues south toward Page and crosses WV-61/Deepwater Mountain Road in two separate locations. The upgrades end at a substation located off Kingston Road in Kincaid.

The right-of-way contractor representing Appalachian Power plans to contact directly-involved landowners in the coming months to discuss what to expect before, during and after construction. Company representatives expect construction to begin early next year and conclude by summer 2023.

Visit AppalachianPower.com/Carbondale-Kincaid to view an interactive map of the proposed power line route and find additional information about the project.