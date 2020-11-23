Appalachian Christmas Event comes to Hinton in 2020

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Men and Women of Action, a global outreach ministry of the Church of God in Cleveland, Tennessee, is hosting its annual Appalachian Christmas Event this week in Hinton.

The event will be at the Lifeline Church of God on Stokes Drive. Hundreds of food boxes will be distributed this Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church.

“We’ll go into a while community,” said Men and Women of Action International Director Phil Thompson. “And then bring products from all over the county, and people from all over the county, to bring food, coats, shoes, clothing and we have a special Christmas part that we do on Saturday.

Men and Women of Action typically raises over $500,000 every year for this project.