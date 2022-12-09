Appalachian Beekeeping Collective voted Best Honey in WV

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a non-profit Appalachian Headwaters project, wins Best Honey in West Virginia in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 Best of West Virginia contest.

Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping Collective has helped hundreds of people in Appalachian counties learn to raise bees, harvest honey, and sell their products in an environmentally responsible way.

Hinton native Terri J. Giles returned home for the venture and has been involved from the beginning, seeing several benefits to the social business.

ABC launched its sales website, ABCHoney.org, to sell natural honey beekeepers harvested from their 850 hives.

The website also features products from partners Benko Glass, J.D. Dickinson Salt, Walter Hyleck pottery, and Rishi teas.

For more information on Appalachian Beekeeping Collective, visit ABCHoney.org.

