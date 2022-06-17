Antique Automobile Club of America to host annual Eastern Spring Nationals for the first-time in downtown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Antique Automobile Club of America’s Eastern Spring Nationals is being held in the City of Beckley and in Southeastern West Virginia for the first time.

With the help of local car clubs, Visit Southern West Virginia, and the City of Beckley, nearly 150 antique automobiles from across the country will make their way to downtown Beckley for the event.

The automobiles and motorcycles featured in the show are at least 25 years or older and will display original parts, paint colors, and other vehicle assets. The AACA also offers two classes for unrestored, original automobiles as well as restored ones.

Live musical performances by George Whittaker and David Runion will also be held during the event, along with several food and drink vendors.

“It’s wonderful you get to meet a lot of fine people, the city and their officials have been super at helping us with this, I think it’s going to be an excellent show and hopefully we will do it again in the future,” Secretary of the regional AACA, Sam Loganacre says.

“We are so excited to show off the best of Beckley and of Southern West Virginia,” adds an event coordinator, Stephanie French.

The full-day show will be held this Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with vehicles lining up along Neville and Main Street between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

While it’s still not too late to register your vehicle with the AACA, it is however too late for those vehicles to be judged in the show.

