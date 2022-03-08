“Anti-Racism Act” advancing in House Education Committee

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The Anti-Racism Act, a response to the national conversation about race, sex, and ethnicity has been advanced by the House Education Committee in a 17 to 7 vote.

The committee made some changes to the original bill. These changes would prohibit public schools from teaching some of the following:

-One race is morally or intellectually superior to another race;

-A person by virtue of their race is inherently racist or oppressive;

-A person should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of their race.

The House Judiciary will be reviewing the bill in the final week of West Virginia’s legislative session.

