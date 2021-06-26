Hometown Heritage Festival returns after off year due to COVID

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A weekend full of fun has made it’s way to downtown Ansted as the Hometown Heritage Festival returns.

If you like games, good food and music, you may want to check out the Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival this weekend.

The three-day event is held in celebration of Ansted’s history and heritage, bringing the community together for a weekend of fun.

Chairman of the festival Steve Eades spoke on the event, “The festival is about just everybody getting together to enjoy the events, the vendors. We have a lot of things going on at our festival this year.”

With a carnival-esque feel, craft and food vendors will be present every day over the weekend.

Not only located in the heart of downtown, but events will be going on all across Ansted.

Going on year 27, the committee and residents are excited to bring back the festival after an off year due to COVID-19.

“This is our first festival since COVID. We got a little late start, but I think we’re going to have a great event.” Eades said, “I know people have worked hard for our parade, which starts Saturday at 1:00 pm. I understand it’s going to be a very nice parade.”

Contests, prizes and more are ongoing for every day this weekend.

There will be $7,000 worth of fireworks going off on Saturday at 10:00 pm at the Midland Trail football field.

