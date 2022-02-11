Ansted Elementary students learn both math and meal prep with their parents

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Students and parents at Ansted Elementary School got the chance to learn some math and cooking skills Thursday night.

The school noticed some students and their parents had busy lives and couldn’t always help the kids with school at home.

To help with this, they’re giving away free slow-cookers and teaching the kids a basic meal to prepare with their parents, while also learning some new math skills at an event at the school’s gymnasium Thursday evening.

“We all struggle with day-to-day activities,” Second-grade teacher Chasity Lester said. “And we hear things all the time that kids didn’t have time to do homework. So we’re trying to help minimize that in an easy and effective way.”

The school says the initiative was possible thanks to donations from J&J Hardware, Brookfield, and funding from the Board of Education.

As well, L&S Toyota of Beckley gave the school a grant to establish an outreach program. Using that money, Ansted Elementary will put food in a box outside the school to continue giving meals to families.

