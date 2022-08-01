Another round of storms strikes Eastern Kentucky amid extreme flooding; President declares a federal disaster

Frankfort, KY (AP)- Eastern Kentucky is still experiencing severe storms while attempting to recover from extreme flooding that has afflicted the area. President Joe Biden declared the flooding a federal disaster to direct relief and recovery efforts to those affected.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reports that the death toll has risen to 30, with hundreds of people still missing. Search, and rescue teams are still working to find missing people.

Over 12,000 customers are lacking electricity due to their homes being destroyed. An estimated 300 Kentucky residents are in shelters. In addition, two Kentucky communities have declared nighttime curfews following reports of looting in the area.

Related