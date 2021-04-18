Annual smokeout barbeque held at Arrowhead Bike Farm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Arrowhead Bike Farm hosted their fifth annual smokeout at the Farm kick-off to spring and summer barbeque this weekend.

It turned out to be a great time full of eating delicious smoked meats fresh off the smoker, group bike rides around the property, and a local artwork display. The meats being served included a selection of briskets, brats, and pork belly burnt ends paired with some homemade sauces, and they also offered vegan options, as well. There were also side options of hash brown casserole, baked beans, and coleslaw, making for a delicious way to ring in the season.

“We just really wanted to make it be a way for people to get their summer kicks started, like grilling and smoking meats on their mind, because this is a fun activity for people to pursue on their own, and we just want to kind of be that starting point for them,” program director Travis Brown says.

The barbeque seemed to be a major success, especially after it being postponed in 2020, and Arrowhead is excited to host the Smokeout again next year.

