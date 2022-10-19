Annual Scarecrow decorating contest returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley’s annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest has returned.

Businesses, organizations, and schools are invited to decorate their very own unique scarecrow to display throughout the town between October 20 through October 31, 2022.

They will be displayed on the light poles along Main Street, Neville, Prince, and Kanawha Streets, and in Word Park and Shoemaker Square.

Awards for the best scarecrows will include a $100 first-place prize, $50 for second place, and a $25 third-place prize.

Organized by the City of Beckley and the Raleigh County 4-H WVU Extension Program, they are happy to bring the contest back for its second year.

“Last year people really got into it, we had 20 decorated scarecrows, and they seemed to really enjoy it,” says Beckley Events Director, Jill Moorefield.

“We’re going to judge it this year on Facebook by “likes,” we’ll have an album on our Beckley Events page and people can go to that and pick their favorite. But we encourage people to come out, walk around town, drive around and look for their favorites,” she says.

There will be a new fall event held this Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Word Park to recognize the scarecrows.

The scarecrows can be installed between October 20 – the 22nd, and they can remain up until November 1, 2022. You can visit the city’s website under its Events page, or call them at (304)-256-1776 to find out more.

Related