Annual Red Ribbon Week highlights drug prevention

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Red Ribbon Week is an annual, nationwide event dedicated to drug prevention.

Throughout Southern West Virginia, there are prevention coalitions that make it their mission to celebrate those who live a drug free life, as well as recognize those who are going through the struggles of addiction.

Suzanne Wood works with the Fayette County Prevention Coalition. She says a lot of Red Ribbon Week is about education for the youth, and getting parents to teach their kids about avoiding drugs.

“If we have these conversations with youth before they are exposed to drugs, it’s much more effective,” Wood said. “Parents and guardians have a big influence on kids’ decisions whether to use drugs and alcohol.”

Throughout Red Ribbon Week, communities are getting out to educate people about drugs and prevention.

In Fayette County, they’re participating with schools for a video contest to educate kids about drugs and healthy lifestyles.

“Our Fayette Prevention Coalition is holding a video contest for middle and high school students in Fayette County. We’re asking them to show us how they live drug free and fun things they choose to do instead.”

Local coalitions are also participating in an initiative called Plant the Promise, where they invite youth to plant tulips that will blossom later in the spring. They say the tulips will serve as a reminder to live a drug-free life.

To learn more about what the Fayette Prevention Coalition is doing this week, visit their website here.

