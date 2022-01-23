Annual homeless population count to take place in Raleigh and Greenbrier counties

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An annual effort to mitigate the effects of homelessness within the community, the Raleigh County Community Action Association is partnering with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness to hold a point-in-time homeless count in Raleigh and Greenbrier counties.

The count allows the organizations to pinpoint exactly what services are needed for the homeless in the future, housing being the main objective.

“In all reality, our mission is to end homelessness, but that is probably a major goal that won’t be in the foreseeable future, but for now it’s just getting those that are on the streets and in the cold to some type of shelter or housing,” says Brittany Caron, Housing Director at RCCAA.

Raleigh County Community Action operates on a housing-first model, meaning there are no stipulations in getting homeless individuals and their families into housing, as another end goal of the organization– helping people help themselves.

“If you are using drugs, we want to get you into a house, because how can you get clean on the streets? And then we will make the goal to get you into rehab,” Caron says.

“Or, if you don’t have employment, then we want to get you into a house and work towards that goal of gaining employment, because how can you go to a job interview if you don’t have clean clothes or somewhere to shower and brush your teeth?”

The count will take place Wednesday, January, 26 starting at 4 p.m and will end by approximately 3:59 p.m Thursday, January, 27.

Those who might be interested in volunteering to help in the count can contact Brittany Caron at (304)860-1921 Ext. 106.

Related