Anheuser-Busch Delivering Hand Sanitizer in Support of a Safe General Election in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – To help ensure the safety of voters and poll workers throughout the election process, Anheuser-Busch produced and donated more than 43,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to be used at polling locations across West Virginia for this November’s General Election.

The donation is part of a broader program in collaboration with the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where the brewer is donating more than eight million ounces of hand sanitizer to election offices across the country.

“This partnership between Anheuser-Busch and America’s election officials allows voters to have confidence that our deeply rooted tradition of casting a ballot in-person will have one additional protection available for voters and election workers to stay safe. West Virginia and our county clerks appreciate the partnership with Anheuser-Busch to make and distribute hand sanitizer, to further help election officials hold a safe, fair and successful Presidential election in November,” said Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State.

Over the summer, Anheuser-Busch leveraged its production capabilities to produce hand sanitizer at its Baldwinsville, NY and Los Angeles, CA breweries. This week, the brewer teamed up with local wholesaler partner, Spriggs Distributing Company in South Charleston, WV, and utilized their collective logistics expertise to deliver the sanitizer locally to support polling locations and election offices.

“Spriggs Distributing is proud to work alongside Anheuser-Busch and the State of West Virginia to help support a clean and safe election for voters this year,” said Casey Hill, one of the owners of Spriggs Distributing Co. “We’re happy to do our part to provide safe elections in West Virginia.”

“Anheuser-Busch is committed to uniting our communities, strengthening our democracy and encouraging even greater participation in the political process. One part of this commitment is shifting our production capabilities to donate hand sanitizer so that election officials and voters throughout the country can take part in a safe election this fall.” said Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer, Anheuser-Busch. “We like to say that ‘beer is bipartisan’ and we are proud to step up and serve our communities during this election season.”

Anheuser-Busch first began producing and distributing hand sanitizer earlier this year to help accommodate the growing need for critical resources among its employees, partners and communities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring, the brewer donated more than 500,000 8oz bottles of hand sanitizer to community organizations – including emergency management agencies, food banks, and healthcare systems – across 20 states and Washington DC.