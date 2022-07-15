American Red Cross partners up with Discovery Channel’s Shark Week to encourage people to give blood

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – People are being invited to dive in to help save lives this July by giving blood.

The American Red Cross and the Discovery Channel are partnering up for Shark Week to give people the opportunity to donate blood and win exclusive merchandise.

In June, the Red Cross collected 12% fewer blood donations than needed, one of the largest shortfalls the organization has seen in recent years.

By partnering with Discovery for Shark Week, the Red Cross hopes to encourage people to help reverse the shortage.

Those who donate blood in the month of July will automatically be entered to win a Shark Week merchandise package that includes a beach bike, a smokeless fire pit, a paddle board, a kayak, and a $500 gift card. Those who come give blood between July 21 and July 24 will get an exclusive Shark Week t-shirt.

To book an appointment, you can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross on their website, or call 1(800)733-2767.

