American Lung Association seeks grant applications from innovative West Virginia researchers

West Virginia (WOAY) – The American Lung Association in West Virginia announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle today. The organization is accepting research grant applications from researchers from West Virginia and beyond to improve prevention, detection, and treatment options for all lung diseases.

Research projects funded by the Lung Association are carefully selected through rigorous scientific review. Additionally, awardees represent the investigation of a wide range of complex issues to reduce the suffering and burden of lung disease.

Below is a list of currently available research funding opportunities:

COVID-19 & Respiratory Virus Research Award: $100,000 per year for up to two years

This award is intended to support investigators who can advance our knowledge of COVID-19 and other novel respiratory viruses with pandemic potential. Successful applicants have evidence of ongoing excellence and productivity in a related field.

Lung Cancer Discovery Award: $100,000 per year for up to two years

Intended to support independent investigators conducting clinical, laboratory, epidemiological, or any groundbreaking project aimed at revolutionizing our current understanding of lung cancer and improving diagnostic, clinical, and treatment methods. A Letter of Intent (LOI) is required for this award.

Allergic Respiratory Diseases Award: $75,000 per year for up to two years

A long-standing joint effort between the American Lung Association and the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology to encourage and support early-stage investigators with a primary faculty appointment in an allergy/immunology division or section to conduct research into advancing the understanding of the allergic respiratory disease.

Innovation Award: $75,000 per year for up to two years

This award will support promising independent investigators leveraging their existing work to conduct basic science, behavioral, clinical, or translational research for lung health.

Catalyst Award: $50,000 per year for up to two years

This award champions the next generation of scientists ascending toward independence by supporting mentored investigators conducting basic science, behavioral, clinical, or translational research into lung health.

Public Policy Research Award: $50,000 per year for up to two years

This mechanism is designed to help stimulate and inform vital public policy debates around healthy air and lung disease. This award supports research on and evaluation of existing public policy and programs and projects that inject innovative ideas into public policies impacting lung health.

Dalsemer Award: $50,000 per year for up to two years

This is a mentored award meant to provide seed monies to junior investigators to research interstitial lung disease mechanisms and biology.

For more information about the active research funding opportunities, visit Lung.org/awards.

