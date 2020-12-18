Allison Taylor sworn in as Fayette County Commissioner

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Friday afternoon, the Fayette County Courthouse welcomed its newest commissioner.

Allison Taylor was sworn-in in front of Judge Ewing. Taylor is bringing 7 years of military service and 11 years of U.S. Government experience to the role. Taylor has been a prosecutor in two different states and for the last six years she has worked as a defense attorney in Fayette County. She says she plans on helping Fayette County residents by focusing on how the county is prioritizing its spending.

“I’m excited to get started. It’s funny I’ve been sworn in to so many things so many times, its not a new experience going through this, but its the first time I’ve ever been elected to office. I’ve always been previously appointed or volunteered,” Taylor said.

Taylor officially starts her new role as commissioner on January 1st.