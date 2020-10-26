Alderson almost fully recovered from summer flooding

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Alderson experience major flooding at the end of June.

Recovery efforts extended throughout the summer in part due to some houses flooding that were out of the flood plan. The Greater Greenbrier Recovery Long Term Committee has been a massive help in getting Alderson through the recover period.

“We’ve seen the local churches and the local groups step up to help out,” said Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver. “Some houses have been repaired based on their fundraising. Other places had bridges that have been fixes and washouts that have been fixed. It’s back to business as usual.”

Copenhaver is hoping that there will be funding down the road to put towards resources that would assist with water damage.