Adventures On! Freedom Festival continues, honors September 11th

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – Before a National Championship bike race begins at the Adventures On! Freedom Festival, host Tim Cottor and participants take a moment of silence to honor the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

“There are many people that have served our country and were put in harm’s way,” Cotter said.

There are several veterans in the competition, taking in the moment before the bikers begin the race. Grand National Cross Country spokesperson and WVU basketball star Jalen Bridges’ grandfather is a veteran, making the moment special for him.

“There’s a lot of people who go out and risk their lives for the general freedom that we have in this country,” Bridges said.

The race gets underway, with different competition groups starting every 30 seconds.

“This is Round 9 of our 13-round series that will go on to crown national champions,” Cotter said.

This is the first time ever that Summit Bechtel Reserve has let the public on the grounds for an event this big.

“I knew what they had going on was big,” Bridges said. “I didn’t know it was on this scale.”

Related