America’s Got Talent star promoting adult education

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of winning America’s Got Talent, West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. has partnered with the State Department of Education Officers to promote adult education.

During the pandemic, the America’s Got Talent star spent his time earning the equivalent of a high school diploma, something he says was a lifelong goal.

Murphy said, “Now with this education, I can start reaching back and showing people that you don’t have to give up and always strive to be the best and be what you want to be. Never let your situations around you or your circumstances keep you down.”

WVAdultEd is currently offering free services that include certifications to employability skills. You can find more information on adult education and training here: https://wvde.us/adult-education/

