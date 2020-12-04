Adopting pets for Christmas: “a lifelong commitment”

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Every year, many families buy a pet for a loved one to receive on Christmas day.

Unfortunately, many of those pets end up at shelters just weeks or even days later after the new owner realizes it’s not what they want. Shelter employees and volunteers want you to consider a variety of factors before adopting a furry friend for Christmas to be sure you’re ready for the commitment.

“Puppies are a lot of work,” said Lori Ward with the New River Humane Society. “They’re not always cute and fun when they’re messy and chewing up things. Make sure the person you’re getting it for really wants a pet and if you’re getting it for yourself, make sure that you’re willing to take the time and effort to train the pet and take care of it. It’s a lifelong commitment.”

If you have an idea of what kind of pet you’re looking for, call your local shelter to see how they can help.