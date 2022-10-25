Adidas ends partnership with Ye over controversial statements

LONDON (AP) — Adidas ends its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks.

The German sportswear company said in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and called Ye’s recent comments and actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

It comes after Adidas faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging the company to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review.

Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram.

