Additional second-round vaccine doses administered in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County residents continue to receive their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This clinic at the Mercer County Health Department was for individuals who got their first doses of the Moderna vaccine during the very first drive-through vaccine clinic in early January.

Health Department Administrator Roger Topping says they hope to continue the clinics as more vaccines become available, and more people register to receive it.

“We learn something every time, something we can improve so people don’t need to stand in line forever and make these clinics run more efficiently,” Topping said.

There were 100 doses given out during the distribution.