A&D Stoves and Pools opens new location in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A & D Stoves and Pools recently opened a new location in Beckley.

The new location is next to other the other companies that provide handyman and contractor services all owned by the same person. A & D specifically sells fireplaces, a verity of different stoves, and pools as well as the needed supplies for them. The owner says they have been a local business for over forty years.

“What we are is a company over the years that’s just grown and we try to keep everything local,” said Owner Noah Shrewsbury. “Even the people we buy our stuff from, we want to deal with the people in town to try to keep our community built up.” 14s.

A & D Stoves and Pools is located at 317 South Fayette Street in Beckley.