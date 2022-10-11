Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

NEW YORK (AP) – Angela Lansbury has died at age 96 at her home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her three children.

Winning five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances, the British actress graced the stage in Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote.”

Lansbury earned Academy Award nominations as a supporting actress for two of her first three films, “Gaslight” and “The Picture of Dorian Gray”.

Additionally, she was nominated again for “The Manchurian Candidate” and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character’s mother.

