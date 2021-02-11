Active Southern West Virginia to Host Winter Active Challenge Beginning February 19, 2021

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Active SWV is launching a free Winter Active Challenge geared toward getting everyone moving.

This FREE event, scheduled to run for 30 days beginning February 19th,encourages adults to engage in 150 minutes of activity week (just 22 minutes a day) while kids 18 and

younger work for at least 60 minutes of play a day!

After registering, participants will receive a racer email packet that includes access to:

 Digital photo frame to celebrate completing the challenge.

 Individual or Team profile on RunSignUp to track minutes of activity.

 Social media group page for cheering and posting.

 Competition report of your 30 days of activity.

 Move Your Way resources for being active.

 A raffle for sponsor prizes.

The Winter Active Challenge is hosted on the platform RunSignup. Interested participants can sign up as individuals or in teams.

For more information or to register for the challenge, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/anyplace/WinterActiveChallenge. If you would like more information about this topic or starting a walking group of your own, please

contact Melanie Seiler at 304-254-8488 or email at mseiler@activeswv.com.