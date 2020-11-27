Active Fitness and Physical Therapy hosts 12th annual Turkey Trot

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Active Fitness and Physical Therapy hosted its twelfth annual Turkey Trot, but like everything else this year, in a virtual format. That means instead of having participants line up together everyone goes out and runs the 5K on their own and submits their times to the gym to tally the scores and announce the top three finishers.

The Turkey Trot has three options for participants to race with in the form of a run, walk, or a bike ride. Michelle Holly decided to run the 5K in order to try something new.

“I’m actually going to do the 5K,” said Participant Michelle Holly. “I’m not a big runner, I do exercise a lot and come down here to the gym quite a bit, but it’s kind of fun to do something a little bit different.”

Another participant was Amanda Davis who decided to walk the Turkey Trot this morning with her father along the running route which goes up Jones Avenue to Oyler Avenue, and then back down Main Street. She says there was little traffic which made the walk nice.

“It went great, the weather was perfect, there wasn’t much traffic it was really nice,” said Participant Amanda Davis.

For many people, Turkey Trots are part of family tradition while other do it to support local organizations or simply just to get extra exercise in before the big dinner.

“Well first it’s for a really good cause for the food pantry, I think that’s a really good reason to do it,” said Holly. “Also it’s kind of fun, it’s a good way to get some exercise in and to get some activity in on a day when you know you are going to over eat and lay around for the day.”

“I usually do the Turkey Trot every year,” said Davis. “Plus it gives more room for turkey, deserts and all that other good stuff. It doesn’t make you feel as guilty anyway.”

Participants of the Turkey Trot made donations of non-perishable food to the local food pantry to help those in need this Thanksgiving.