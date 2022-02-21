Active COVID-19 cases have dropped about 75% in past three weeks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 21, 2022, there are currently 4,665 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 21 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,183 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 63-year old female from Lewis County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 56-year old female from Wood County.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect your loved ones by scheduling a COVID vaccine or booster.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (85), Berkeley (148), Boone (56), Braxton (24), Brooke (33), Cabell (232), Calhoun (14), Clay (14), Doddridge (26), Fayette (163), Gilmer (12), Grant (44), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (41), Hancock (20), Hardy (20), Harrison (266), Jackson (27), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (401), Lewis (48), Lincoln (90), Logan (104), Marion (186), Marshall (72), Mason (69), McDowell (125), Mercer (238), Mineral (54), Mingo (77), Monongalia (188), Monroe (65), Morgan (26), Nicholas (90), Ohio (40), Pendleton (27), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (16), Preston (118), Putnam (164), Raleigh (213), Randolph (35), Ritchie (36), Roane (43), Summers (36), Taylor (83), Tucker (14), Tyler (14), Upshur (87), Wayne (103), Webster (48), Wetzel (28), Wirt (10), Wood (199), Wyoming (94). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lewis, Mason, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Upshur, and Wood counties.

Barbour County:

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County:

8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV

8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County:

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County:

8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department (parking lot), 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Gilmer County:

8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)

Greenbrier County:

9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County:

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County:

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County:

8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)

Mason County:

8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)

Mingo County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County:

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1)

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Upshur County:

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County:

8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Please check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last minute cancellations, and to find other free testing opportunities across West Virginia.

