Active COVID-19 cases continue to decline in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 1, 2022, there are currently 12,843 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 15 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,778 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 99-year old male from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Berkeley County, a 104-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Monroe County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 70-year old female from Cabell County.

“The loss of additional lives is painful to report,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Together, we can end transmission of this deadly virus by choosing to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (126), Berkeley (470), Boone (230), Braxton (54), Brooke (84), Cabell (815), Calhoun (37), Clay (44), Doddridge (58), Fayette (649), Gilmer (36), Grant (106), Greenbrier (399), Hampshire (137), Hancock (101), Hardy (81), Harrison (439), Jackson (49), Jefferson (247), Kanawha (1,422), Lewis (99), Lincoln (191), Logan (332), Marion (367), Marshall (160), Mason (263), McDowell (221), Mercer (573), Mineral (199), Mingo (200), Monongalia (604), Monroe (164), Morgan (79), Nicholas (277), Ohio (226), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (31), Preston (177), Putnam (443), Raleigh (743), Randolph (153), Ritchie (59), Roane (72), Summers (101), Taylor (112), Tucker (14), Tyler (44), Upshur (132), Wayne (255), Webster (55), Wetzel (110), Wirt (33), Wood (471), Wyoming (212). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mason, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County:

7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

Berkeley County:

8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV

Braxton County:

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Brooke County:

1:00 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County:

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County:

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Gilmer County:

8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Hardy County:

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Lewis County:

8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mason County:

8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)

Mingo County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Preston County:

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County:

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Emergency Services, 100 Emergency Lane, Winfield, WV

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County:

7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Wyoming County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Due to possible adverse weather, please check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last minute cancellations.

