ACE Adventure Resort to host annual Wonderland Mountain Challenge

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – The annual Wonderland Mountain Challenge is back this Memorial Day on May 29th at 8 a.m. at ACE Adventure Resort, and registration is still open.

Whether you’re up for a half marathon or feel like pushing yourself to do a whole 10K, those are both options that this challenge includes. Or, if you simply feel like walking the trails and admiring the scenery along the way, there’s an option for a 5-mile hike, as well. And there’s plenty of perks involved, such as a medal just for participating, a burrito lunch after the challenge, and cash prizes for the top finishers of the half-marathon and 10K.

“I love our running events, our trails here at ACE are some of the best in the area, so it’s always a pleasure to show them off, especially here in the springtime,” says Chris Colin, special events coordinator for ACE. “We’ve been working hard on the trails to improve them and clean them off from winter. So this is an opportunity for about 200 people to come out and play in our woods.”

The cost for registration in this challenge is between $35 to $60, depending on which option you choose to do. And you can sign up by going to aceadventureseries.com under Wonderland Mountain Challenge, or register to enter the day of the challenge.

