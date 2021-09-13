Ace Adventure Resort sees record breaking start to Gauley Season

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – One outdoor resort sees a record breaking start to one of the most popular seasons of the year.

Ace Adventure Resort kicked off Gauley Season with its biggest opening weekend in years. Staff members say being able to get outdoors during the pandemic and the unique opportunity to raft the Gauley were a big part in making the first weekend of the season so successful.

“The silver lining to the COVID pandemic is that folks wanted to be outdoors,” said Ace Adventure Resort Marketing Director Haynes Mansfield.

“As most people know, West Virginia definitely knows how to do outdoor tourism right. So, we’ve had an amazing year when it comes to rafting on the New River. We’re seeing the same thing with Gauley season this year. We’re having impressive numbers and a much better year than we’ve seen in possibly decades.”

Ace is offering Gauley trips Friday-Monday for the rest of the season.

