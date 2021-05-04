ACE Adventure Resort gears up for first-ever New River Gorge Festival

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The first-ever New River Gorge Festival is right around the corner and it is a chance to celebrate the New River Gorge and all it offers. ACE Adventure Resort is hosting this event-filled weekend festival, and it will include live music from artists like BlackKingCoal and the Wild Rumpus, Friday and Saturday night camping, access to vendors that will be selling items offered at the shops at ACE, and even a film festival. There will also be shuttles going to and from the river and a river clean-up on Sunday.

“We’re super excited,” says Chris Colin, the special events coordinator for ACE. “The New River Gorge is now a national park and preserve so we really want to celebrate that. This event really is to highlight the New River Gorge, what we all love to do in the gorge which is hike, bike, paddle, and we just want to share that with everybody else.”

The festival will begin Friday, May 14th, and will last through Sunday, May 16th, and tickets are on sale now at aceraft.com.

