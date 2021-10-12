Ace Adventure Resort fall concert series finishes this weekend

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County concert series comes to an end this weekend.

Ace Adventure Resort is hosting its last concert of the year this Saturday at the Lost Paddle Bar and Grill. The concert was supposed to be in honor of Bridge Day, but even with the cancellation, it’ll be a celebration of the rafting season and a successful fall concert series.

“We always like to end with a bang,” said Ace Adventure Resort Special Events Coordinator Chris Colin. “Even though Bridge Day isn’t happening this year, our rafting season is still happening. We’re still doing to concert, still doing the music series. We’ve been having music all fall, all September and October. So, not changing anything this weekend.”

The concert is free to the public and bands will be playing from 7:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

