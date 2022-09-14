AARP West Virginia selects Associate State Director of Community Outreach

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller announced the appointment of Susan Canfield LeFew to serve as Associate State Director, Community Outreach for AARP West Virginia. LeFew has served in senior administrative roles with the University of Charleston, working closely with University President Dr. Marty Roth and former President Dr. Ed Welch.

Before the University of Charleston, LeFew served as a Senior Program Specialist with AARP Foundation operations, overseeing the West Virginia Senior Medicare Patrol program. She also helped launch West Virginia Money Smart Week activities and served as a member of the statewide Elder Financial Fraud Prevention Network.

During her tenure, LeFew earned national recognition for her community outreach work from the U.S. Administration on Aging and Administration on Community Living. Additionally, she has spent almost two decades working in and around West Virginia’s government, serving in senior administrative support positions for the West Virginia House of Delegates, the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, and the Office of the Governor.

