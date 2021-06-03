AAA Warns of Increased Summer Traffic Accidents

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – As schools let out for the summer and Covid restrictions ease more people will begin to hit the roads.

This time frame between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days because of the increased number of traffic accidents especially with teen drivers. According to AAA, in the last ten years over seven thousand have people died in car crashes involving teens nationwide with more than sixty of them occurring here in the Mountain State. AAA encourages parents to demonstrate good driving habits and provide at least fifty hours of supervised driving.

“Talk with each other about abstaining from some of these dangerous driving behaviors behind the wheel,” said AAA Spokeswoman Jenifer Moore. “Teach and lead by example too, so if your teen sees you engaging in any of these behaviors then they are more likely to engage in them as well.”

For more information visit on teen driver safety visit the AAA Teen Driving website.

