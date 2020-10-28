AAA WARNS: Halloween Weekend 2020 Brings Traffic Safety Triple Threat

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As Halloween 2020 approaches, AAA is raising concern for a dangerous traffic safety trifecta – increased pedestrian activity, drunk driving, and drowsy driving – all of which converge this Halloween weekend. The ghostly holiday falls on a Saturday this year, followed a few short hours later by “falling back” at the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST) at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, November 1.

Halloween festivities amid the COVID-19 pandemic will likely look different for many communities, parents, trick-or-treaters, and party goers. Traditional indoor activities, like costume parties for children and adults, can move outside in small, socially distanced settings. However those planning to celebrate should not lose sight of safety first.

A scare in good fun is expected on Halloween, but AAA warns, not when it comes to child pedestrian safety.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween as any other day of the year .

. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Halloween is consistently one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and fatalities .

Creative costumes, trick-or-treating and bags full of goodies become top Halloween priorities, but safety often becomes an afterthought. Excited trick-or-treaters can forget about safety, so drivers, party-goers and parents must be even more alert, as the risk of kids being injured by moving vehicles increases.

“With an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, AAA urges parents to take the time to make trick-or-treaters and their costumes safer and more visible to motorists,” said Jenifer Moore, AAA spokeswoman. “In addition, motorists must eliminate distractions, slow down and watch for children, as well as have a completely sober designated driver if drinking is part of a Halloween celebration.”

Halloween is also a statistically dangerous night for drunk driving. The combination of drinking and increased pedestrian traffic on Halloween is a deadly combination. AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) found that:

One-fourth of all pedestrian deaths ranging in age from 5-14 occurred in the four days leading up to Halloween (October 28-31) in 2017.

On Halloween night 2017, 89 people were fatally injured in a traffic crash, with 13 percent involving alcohol.

In 2017, more than half of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween occurred with the pedestrian outside of a marked crosswalk.

From 2013 – 2017, 158 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes on Halloween night (NHTSA)

From 2013 – 2017, 22 percent of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween night involved a drunk driver. (NHTSA)

During that period, 42 percent of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night were in crashes involving a drunk driver. (NHTSA)

AAA Halloween Safety Tips

Motorists

Do not use your phone while behind the wheel, so you can focus on the road and trick-or-treaters.

Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals. Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street. Broaden your scanning by looking for children left and right into yards and on front porches.

Look for children crossing the street. They may not be paying attention to traffic and may cross the street mid-block or between parked cars.

Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys, taking extra care if you are backing up or turning.

Turn your headlights on to make yourself more visible – even in the daylight.

Parents

Make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and light in color to improve visibility.

Be bright at night – have trick-or-treaters use glow sticks or wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and on treat buckets.

Ensure disguises don’t obstruct vision and avoid full facemasks.

Create face masks that coordinate with costumes rather than regular costume masks. This won’t obstruct vision and follows health and safety guidelines for COVID-19.

Instead, use nontoxic face paint. Also, watch the length of billowy costumes to help avoid tripping.

Ensure any props are flexible and blunt-tipped to avoid injury from tripping or horseplay.

Ask an adult or older child to supervise children under age 12.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.

Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses and to never to enter a stranger’s home or garage.

Review trick-or-treating safety precautions, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules.

Trick-or-Treaters

Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.

If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.

Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.

Watch for cars turning or backing up.

Cross streets only at the corner, using traffic signals and crosswalks, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.

Trick-or-treat in a group if someone older cannot go with you.

Tell your parents where you are going.

Carry a flashlight containing fresh batteries. Never shine flashlights into the eyes of oncoming drivers.

Party Goers