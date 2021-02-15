AAA: Historic Winter Storm Sweeping Across the Nation to Impact Air Travel

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)-A major winter storm is sweeping across the nation has the potential to impact not only road travel but travel by plane as well. AAA travel agents are busy assisting members in a variety of ways from COVID-19 guidance to re-routing travel itineraries.

“Even though many people are not flying due to the pandemic, those who are will face the prospect of extreme temperatures and record snow fall and possible widespread delays and cancellations,” says Jenifer Moore, AAA spokeswoman. “This is a perfect storm of possible travel woes. AAA will be there, as always, to help members reach their destinations.”

As officials issue warnings on the importance of preparation for extreme conditions, AAA is also sending a reminder on how to prepare for air travel delays with the following tips:

Check with your travel agent and travel providers for cancellation policies and itinerary changes.

Consider your travel alternatives and options.

Monitor weather conditions regularly, both in your departure and destination cities.

Check your flight status before leaving for the airport. Consider signing up for text or mobile app alerts from your airline for the latest flight information.

Remember, masks are required on planes and other forms of public transportation like buses and trains.

When flying, bring essentials in your carry-on bag such as a change of clothing, extra masks, and medication in case travel schedules change.

Check with your hotel for local updates on potential weather impacts.

Understand your travel insurance policy for details on coverage in the event of severe inclement weather.

Review COVID – 19 travel restrictions at your destination before you go at TripTik.AAA.com.