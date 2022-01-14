AAA suggests keeping an emergency kit in your car to prepare for storms

WEST VIRGINIA, (WOAY) – One of the most important things to do before a winter storm is to prepare your vehicle and AAA has tips on how you can do that.

Public Affairs Manager Lori Weaver Hawkins gave us a look into what kind of essentials she keeps on hand.

“If you do have to be out on the roadways, I would like to remind that you have a winter emergency kit.” Hawkins said, “Flares and hand warmers. This has a hat and glove set as well in there with a number of other things. Flash light with batteries. You’ll have to have your cellphone and charger. Also, an ice scraper along with you. It pays to have a heavy duty ice scraper, with a scraper on one end and a snow broom on the other.”

Other items such as non-perishable food, water bottles and a first aid kit is advised. Here is a full list of emergency kit essentials.

