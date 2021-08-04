AAA starting new cleaning test for hotels to be Diamond Designation

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Some hotels are making big changes to adapt to COVID-19.

AAA says any hotel that passes their cleanliness test will be dubbed a Diamond Designation hotel. From there, each hotel will be given a score based on cleanliness, amenities and services.

Diamond Program Director Scott Hammerle said, “What we’re doing is, we’re adding the element in there where we’re testing the outcomes of those cleaning procedures. We’re out there making sure that what the hotels are saying they’re doing is actually happening.”

AAA has announced that the project, Inspected Clean, will include a scientific validation on how clean commonly-touched surfaces in a guest’s room are.

Related