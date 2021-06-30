Harmony for Hope hosting self-portrait workshop contributing to Martin Luther King Jr. mural in Charleston

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Mount Hope is offering a workshop that will allow participants to contribute to a Martin Luther King Jr. mural in Charleston.

Harmony for Hope is hosting a workshop this Saturday to teach those who intend to create self-portraits. Those portraits will become part of the mural at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in the state capitol. A special guest will also be in town on Saturday, contributing to the scenery of Mount Hope.

“At the same time that the mural project for the Martin Luther King is here in town, Colette Miller, who is a nationally and internationally renowned mural artist, will be here painting one of her angel wing projects,” said Harmony for Hope Volunteer Scott Worley.

The workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Harmony for Hope Center.

Related